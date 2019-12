Illustration by Ron Pitts

Eh, my fellow office workers! I know you love your coworkers and want to express your aloha by bringing delicious treats to share with everyone but please don’t try to force them on me. Just because I’m fat it doesn’t mean I want to get fatter and sicker by eating donuts, cookies, brownies, cake, or your late wife’s special cheesecake recipe. While I appreciate the sentiment, can you please just back off and leave me be?



