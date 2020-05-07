Eh Brah! Take your attitude back!

Illustration by Ron Pitts

The horrible lady that ran over an adult peacock on South Kihei Road needs to see how that feels! Learn to chill, this is Maui. Peacocks don’t move fast and when you honk they freeze. You were already stopped and waiting… Why not go around? Why run it over, killing it? What’s your rush? Killing an amazing defenseless animal makes you one of the worst people in Kihei. I hope you get your karma over and over and over. Take your attitude back to where you came from. Maui is a place of peace and beauty.

