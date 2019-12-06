Eh Brah! Sup gramps…

Sup grandpa? Perhaps you shouldn’t drive yourself to shop at Costco anymore as it seems old age has crept up on you so much that you can’t be bothered to check both ways to make sure it’s clear and safe enough to exit. I assume that’s the reason, because that’s the only thing in my mind that explains why you pulled out onto the main road, causing me to slam on my brakes to avoid t-boning you while you continued on your way without any eye contact or any kinda communication towards me. Yea, I’d say it’s about time to stop driving yourself around, period.

Illustration by Ron Pitts

Share this:

Comments

comments