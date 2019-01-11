Eh Brah! Stop torturing us!

Come on lady! Please stop. Just stop. You know the hurt you cause us and you just don’t care. The level of abuse you put us through reaches torture and you still don’t care. For decades you’ve kept us confined in such a tight area that we’ve grown deformities. Your friends and family know. God knows they’ve tried to tell you just how much you’ve hurt us. Please just stop stuffing our chubby little bodies in those pumps and switch to a proper athletic shoe. Sincerely, your bust up feet.

Illustration by Ron Pitts