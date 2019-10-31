Eh Brah! Stop the garage sales!

To the house next door: Stop with your nonsense garage sales! How many weekends in a row do you need to have a garage sale before you get it that nobody wants your crap?! Did you forget we live on a dead end street… meaning one way in and one way out? You bring unwanted traffic and strangers, cars parked all over the place, blocking driveways. You’re a nuisance! Most normal people have a sale, then donate or throw away the leftovers. Are you that hard up for money that you need to make it our problem? Why don’t you take your crap to your church and have a sale there on their property? Haven’t you heard that it’s better to give than receive? Stop. Selling. Your. Crap. Nobody wants it!

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts