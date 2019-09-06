Eh Brah! Stop harassing chickens!

I saw you two boys trying to catch chickens in a yard on my walk Upcountry. Walking back, I noticed that you did catch an unfortunate chicken and were viciously attacking the defenseless creature. When I went over to you two and asked you to stop this inhumane treatment, you both ran off with the poor creature. What made you do this? Trouble at home? Bullying at school? Bottom line, you are now two young bullies, and it’s time you realize that all sentient beings deserve respect, kindness, and compassion.

Illustration by Ron Pitts