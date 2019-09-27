Eh Brah! Stop driving negative energy!

It’s 6:30am. This is the second time you have run the stop sign at the bottom of Ulumalu Road, causing me to slam on my breaks. Lucky no one was behind me. In the end, we both ended up at Haleakala Highway at the EXACT same time. So what’s your reasoning? Macho, ego-maniac, stupidity? You fit all three! Not sure about your life, but I would really love to arrive alive tonight at home to see my children. Think about that and all the violent negative energy you are creating!

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts