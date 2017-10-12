Eh Brah: Stop being jerks at Keawakapu beach!

I can’t believe how rude you three guys were! You were playing frisbee on Keawakapu, right by the water, where everyone walks by at sunset time. My best friend and I were deep in conversation when one of you d-bags threw a frisbee at us and it hit her hard in the back of her neck. Lucky it wasn’t fatal. Painful though. She graciously gave you back your frisbee, but instead of apologizing, you blamed us for walking in your play path! Seriously? No apologies. None. “Everyone was walking on your play path dude! You couldn’t wait a few seconds until we walked past?” You effing rude a-holes! I can’t believe you exist. Karma is bat swinging bitch, just remember that.

Illustration: Ron Pitts