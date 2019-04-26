Eh Brah, yeah you in the enormous pick-up truck, can you stop bullying the little guy with your aggressive driving and close calls? You’re usually driving a shiny monster truck, tailgating me thru the Maliko Gulch or on the Hana Highway, even if I’m driving faster than the speed limit. Sometimes you’re running a stop sign in your haste to take away my right of way. The other day I rode my bike on the edge of the road, when you passed me with 3 inches to spare, to show me who really owns the road. Slow down and enjoy the scenery why don’cha, brah.