Eh Brah! Sorry for being so judgmental of you when you were topless at Big Beach

I just want to apologize to you. I took the keiki to Big Beach for the South Swell and I got upset when I saw you going topless in front of the ohana. I asked you to put your top on because you were in front everybody on the beach. You said no because “U.S. Law says she doesn’t have to.” I wasn’t talking about the law, I was talking about how you were affecting my ohana and the people around us. Then I got angry and said that your toplessness is “nasty and to put it on.” Then I went and talked to the lifeguard, but all he did was say that you were right about the law. So I just want to say that I’m sorry, that I didn’t represent the best Christian I could have been. I was not very respectful. I was worried about how my boys were looking at you–not as beautiful, as ke Akua created you, but only with lust. You didn’t deserve that, and hope you’ll forgive me.

Illustration: Ron Pitts