Eh Brah! Some fast you ran away into the bushes…

It was a super dark night at the top of the road to Jaws. I was looking at the stars, for less than 10 minutes, waiting for my husband to help me fix my flat tire for the extra car for his grandchildren we were taking home. Then you come in your minivan and your surfboard, 100% intoxicated, burning rubber, screaming at me that I don’t live here, in the pitch black of night. You cant even see me and I’ve lived on this road for years AND my brother is best friends with your ex husband! I keep telling you! Then you say you coming back with 2 dogs and going to sick them on me. My husband pulled up within 5 seconds of one massive doberman pinscher attack dog 8-ft from on me in the black of night. Crazy lady at Peahi, stop drinking. Leave us alone. P.S. Fast you ran away into the bushes.

Illustration by Ron Pitts