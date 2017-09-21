Eh Brah: Slow down in Honokowai!

This goes out to the idiots in Honokowai. Hello! Wake up! The speed limit on the lower road is 20 miles per hour. Not 30, not 40. It’s not a drag strip. It’s not for jerks like you who drive peel out and burn rubber after every stop sign. Oh, and there’s also some fool on a bike who does this on the upper road. One of these days we’re all going to hear a loud crash and that’s gonna be him. We used to go walking through the neighborhood, but now we can’t because of crazies like you. Slow down!

Illustration by Ron Pitts