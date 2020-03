Illustration by Ron Pitts

Eh brah! I GET WHY you and your colorful bicycle buddies enjoy cruising our rural, quiet, and peaceful Upcountry road. I got no beef with that… WHAT I DON’T GET is how completely OBLIVIOUS you can be about how voices carry up here! Especially when you’re cluelessly YAKKING away to your pal who’s riding about 30 feet away from you!! Kind of ironic, eh? You come up here for the peace and quiet, and we get to hear you coming a mile away!

Share this:

Comments

comments