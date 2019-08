Wow, summertime oama season again, so the whole family goes down to Ka‘a Point at Kanaha to fish for oama to use as bait and to fry. Poles out, kids swimming, then comes you dummy kite surfers. You go out of your way to fly right in front of the poles and the kids swimming. Dangerous! What if you hit the kids?! Get the whole ocean and the other kite surfers have respect… so what’s wrong with you guys? Share the ocean and there will be no problems!

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts