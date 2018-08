How is it possible to SAVE LIVES on South Maui beaches with some BROs messing with rescue tubes from Kalama Beach to Keawakapu Beach?! We have saved NINE lives in 12 months! When a swimmer is in peril, we pull the R-tube off the pole and take action! What happens if the R-tube isn’t there?! Please spread the word and let us know if you see a Rescue Tube needing attention or some kook thinking it’s for their floatilla! Our phone number is on the pole!!

Illustration by Ron Pitts