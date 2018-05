Eh, music tutor guy: What gave you the idea that littering cars with your advertising flyers in my apartment complex parking lot would drum up business for you? Do you think that people (like me) who get into the cars in the morning to go to work, then notice your stupid flyer stuck under the windshield wiper and then get out of our cars to retrieve them will suddenly think, “Professional guitar lessons? Where do I sign up?” Give me a break.

Illustration by Ron Pitts