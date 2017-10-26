Eh Brah: Quit chain smoking at S-Turns in West Maui!

Eh, you sit at S-Turns Beach Park every day chain smoking for hours while everyone else trying to enjoy the park is forced to inhale your cancer-causing smoke! Have you no respect for even the keiki playing around you? Or maybe you no care? I assume you can read since you playing Scrabble… but why didn’t you read the sign as you entered the park? It says, “SMOKING AND USE OF TOBACCO PRODUCTS PROHIBITED BY LAW AT ALL COUNTY OF MAUI BEACHES AND PARKS.” You and everyone else smoking on any beach or park need to stop breaking the law and more than that, have some respect for everyone else’s right to clean, fresh, cancer-free air!

Illustration: Ron Pitts