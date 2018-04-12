Eh Brah: Quit acting dumb on the boat!

Eh brah: It was a real tough winter on the mainland, so to relieve the tension I invited a couple to get married here on Maui. It was a great break for them, as I booked a sailing trip for us all for an ad-hoc reception. We set out to sea, though the ever-iffy weather started to rise to a steady blow with six-foot waves on the bows. The crew handled it perfectly. But as the trip became a bit of a “question mark,” you two unattended teenagers decided to make an event on video–of one of them jumping overboard! The crew responded with precision and you were retrieved–with your dumb video somehow intact. The crew risked their lives helping you, the epitome of youth gone bad. Be thankful they knew what they were doing!

Illustration: Ron Pitts