Eh Brah: Pick up your trash at Ukumehame Beach Park!

To the campers at Ukumehame Beach Park over Columbus Day weekend: I’m so sorry that you didn’t get the memo, but unfortunately there is no maid that shows up at the beach to pick up after you. No worries, we picked up your dozens of cigarette butts, beer cans, plastic shot glasses, food scraps and broken glass bottles under the picnic table. I guess your complete lack of respect for the aina was a fitting way to honor the holiday of a man that was a mass murdering thief. E malama I ka`aina.