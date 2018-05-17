Eh Brah: No need flip out!

Eh brah! We adopted you to be part of our ‘ohana. Then one afternoon at Pa‘ako Beach you, your wife and friends arrived with a couple dogs. While you were out for a swim, your dogs barked so much they disrupted a couple’s wedding vows. After you got out of the water, a lady pointed out the error of your ways. She was calm and respectful, but you weren’t. You cursed, called her disgusting names and gestured with your middle finger. How dare you! What gave you the right to disrespect others who were just trying to enjoy the same public beach that you were visiting? This island doesn’t belong to you, brah. I hope you learn that soon, because others who live here may not be so forgiving the next time you behave that way.

Illustration: Ron Pitts