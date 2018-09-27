Eh Brah! No get nuts!

Better take it easy brah, you driving way too mental for anyone’s good. I came to a stop on Kaahumanu because there was a woman and her baby in a stroller crossing the street. There was plenty time to stop but you still acted all nuts. Think honking and giving me (and the mother and her baby) the finger gonna make anything better? Better to take some deep breaths. Yea, she shouldn’t have crossed the street like that, but we all gotta look out for each other. Just chill.

Illustration by Ron Pitts