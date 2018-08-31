Eh Brah! Nice shirt… NOT!

I saw you in Walmart wearing your silly T-shirt saying “You survived MMMC.” Glad for you! I’m making a shirt that says “I survived BECAUSE of MMMC” I guess you think your shirt is funny. It isn’t. It’s disrespectful to some GOOD PEOPLE who provide GREAT medical care to those of us who need. Please stop before you do harm by frightening people away from getting help when they need. This is a tiny island and we’re very fortunate to have such quality medical care. No like? Leave.

Illustration by Ron Pitts