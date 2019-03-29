Some of you weren’t raised right and honestly it shows. I went to one of the most beautiful and special places in the world last weekend, Iao Valley, and what I saw I can’t get out of my head. First of course were the tourists, messing up traffic… but guess what? They weren’t the worst thing. I finally got past the tourist crowd and made it to a local pond only to find TRASH everywhere. Candy wrappers, soda cans, food containers, plastic bottles… SOMEONE thought it was OK to leave it here, pollute the river, and allow one of the great places on Maui to turn to waste. Me and my kids spent 15 minutes cleaning up your rubbish. That’s all it took: some love and care… and responsibility! Hopefully someday soon you learn to do the same.

Illustration by Ron Pitts