I was at a show at the MACC, and was left by my pinche feo boyfriend. I was doing right by not driving myself there, knowing we would have some drinks. At the end of the show, I had no way to get home and two MPD officers were incredibly kind to me, kind enough to sit with me while I put myself together. I know the police department catches so much heat all across the nation, but I have to say HUGE MAHALO to the men in blue that protect our island.

