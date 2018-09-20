Eh Brah! Mahalo for sharing!

Last Sunday we took our haole selves down to Baldwin Beach for a walk. This old Uncle forgot to bring our water bottle. My wife noticed a group setting up for a gathering in the picnic area and asked one of the folks if we could buy one of their water bottles they had out. Without hesitation this sweet local lady gave my wife a bottle from the cooler and would not let us pay for it. 1000 blessings on her and her family and many mahalos from a grateful and hydrated Auntie and Uncle. Aloha lives on Maui.

Illustration by Ron Pitts