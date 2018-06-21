Eh Brah! Mahalo for saving my pride!

A huge mahalo to the lady whose face I never saw and who never saw mine. It was the most humiliating crisis of my life. There I sat in a locked stall in the ladies room of Walmart praying to GOD to give me direction as to how I was going to get back out there. I heard a voice like an angel say, “Ma’am, is there something I can do to help you?” She went way beyond the call of duty as she went shopping for multiple items to help me out. She came back with everything fitting perfectly and would not take money. I wandered around the store thinking maybe I would know her. I want her to know that she restored my faith in humanity that day and never could I have needed it more.

Illustration: Ron Pitts