Eh Brah! Look before you drive!

Eh, boy who swung your truck around coming out from Stillwell’s Bakery going across both oncoming lanes without looking to your left! Yes, I could tell your not more than 19 years old, but come on brah… At the 55 mph I was going, even though I was still at least 50 feet away from you when I saw you make your turn, it’s really simple math. I was literally right in your face before you finished crossing both lanes and that took less than five seconds to do. You have a brain and functioning eyes, yes? Use them! Before someone less attentive and less caring than I am sees you doing a similar stupid thing and God forbid, decides not to slam on their brakes.

Illustration by Ron Pitts