Eh Brah: Let people who are in a rush pass on the left!

Eh Brah, please allow others who are late or in a rush to pass on the far left lane. Let the police deal with the ones who are speeding or can’t leave for work at decent hour and arrive to work early and rest before your hard day at work. We have no right to get in the way of anyone who lives their life by beating the clock or in a rush. We who relax and enjoy life should stay in the right lane, doing the speed limit, not worrying about cops and just living in the moment. Remember: the left lane is for aggressive drivers and the right lane is for relaxed drivers. Now maybe we all can respect each other…

Illustration: Ron Pitts