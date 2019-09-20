Eh Brah! Lemme tell you straight up

Dear “Lotion People,” perhaps you are wondering why so many local people and businesses dislike you. Let me do you a favor and tell you politely. For one, aside from rent at your retail locations, you do nothing to give back to the island you take so much from. Nothing! Second, you don’t (or can’t) engage with local residents and workers unless you’re standing in your doorway pitching products to us. It’s robotic and not aloha spirit-oriented… and it’s weird. Third, what are you? You have several locations but no identity. Be open; we are. Lastly, you’re snarky. If you pitch to us and we walk by, you become smart asses. Look, I’ve seen locals be obnoxious to you, but at the same time, your behavior and business practices make it hard to come to your defense.

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts