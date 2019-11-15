Eh brah! Shame on you for publicizing and congratulating a fisherman for killing a mako shark. These sharks are endangered and should be respected, not killed for sport. Isn’t it enough that over 100-million sharks are collected every year as bycatch or for shark fin soup? Leave the sharks alone. Stop spreading this nonsense that sharks are blood thirsty people killers. You know how many people die on average annually from sharks? SIX. We are way more of a threat to them than they are to us.

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts

Comments

comments