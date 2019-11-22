Eh Brah! Leave it for someone who needs it!

Illustration by Ron Pitts

I see you parking your vehicle in a handicap spot at the beach park because you have a placard hanging from your rear view mirror. Then I watch shockingly as you walk around, pull a board off your rack and jump in to go surfing! I know parking spaces at beach parks are scarce, but it really infuriates me to see able-bodied people like you using handicap spaces when you absolutely do not need to. These spots are meant for people who have wheelchairs, problems walking… you know, REAL physical disabilities. Because of you, a handicapped person was not able to visit the beach today. Shame on you.

