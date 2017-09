Eh brah! I work the night shift in Kahului. Every morning I’m driving on Pu`unene on my way home, and here you come in your big white SUV to the intersection of Pu`unene and W. Kauai. You don’t stop at the stop sign–you don’t even slow down! If you’re running that late for work every morning, buy an alarm clock and learn how to use it! Mahalo!

Illustration: Ron Pitts