Eh Brah: Learn how merge lanes work!

Eh fool who doesn’t know how the merge lane works: I stopped before turning right into the merge lane. I gradually accelerated from that stop and signaled with my left blinker to indicate that I was going to exit the merge lane. But then you and your Cheeto-orange truck didn’t like the idea that I was properly using the merge lane to merge. So you purposely sped up behind my car, swerved into the left lane, then swerved right back in front of me, cutting me off and narrowly clipping my car. All of this, only to get stuck at the very next intersection’s red light. I guess you really needed to get home in time before The View started.

Illustration: Ron Pitts