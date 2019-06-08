Eh Mr. Vape Man, it’s only 7:30 in the morning and you’re vaping your lungs out sitting directly under the No Smoking and No Loitering signs. All the people on the sidewalk are trying to avoid your toxic cloud of smoke. You stop for a minute as we line up to shop, but then you pull out your vaporizer AGAIN and blow smoke in our faces. Disgusting! Lucky for us the store opens and we rush in for clean air. Please keep your toxic vapor cloud to yourself and do not intoxicate keiki, kupuna, and healthy people. Stop being a rude dude!

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts