Eh Brah! Just say thanks!

Eh brah! This year I tried to help people with many donations. I gave choke money to friends and strangers paddling for charities and to local politicians who were running for what I thought were the right things for the right reasons. But nobody took the time to say mahalo, not even a text (which would have been kinda insulting anyway). I know these events must be tiring and all-consuming. But when someone believes in you and makes the sacrifice to give you money, THANK THEM. Make it personal… Call them. If you must send a form letter, add something in your own hand. Talk story. Humor me. And I might do it again next time. But don’t just take the money and run! Mahalo.

Illustration by Ron Pitts