Eh Brah! I’m CC’ing the police on this one!

This hot afternoon, I had the bad luck to be following not one but TWO drivers smoking cigarettes (or something else) with young kids strapped in the backseat in the fumes, smell, flying ashes, and NO ESCAPE. To the young dad: I watched my brother suffer from childhood asthma and you willingly contaminate your sweet child’s lungs? In the other car was a young mother, also smoking with kids, then THREW THE LIT BUTT out the window at Honoapi‘ilani Highway! Wake up to the Maui County ordinance: BREATHE ALOHA, where you will be cited for smoking with children in your stinking car, just $200! Enjoy your addiction if you must, but without injuring the innocents around you, including me! No burn up our island home! I’m CCing the police on this email!

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts