Eh Brah: If you can’t be a responsible pet owner, why do you have a dog?

In the evenings I like to take the family dog for a walk. We live in Haiku in an area that would be perfect for dog walking, except I can only walk her on a short part of the road (back and forth) because of stray and vicious dogs that live on the rest of the road. Even the ones that are tethered run at us snarling and barking, making it very difficult to enjoy the walk and control my own dog who can’t help but react. These dogs live in terrible conditions, never leaving the yard. If you can’t be a responsible pet owner, then why do you have a dog?

Illustration: Ron Pitts