To the fella at the Keali‘i Reichel show at The Shops: You stood in front of a family of people and then blocked a lady in a cast. You yelled in my ear and refused to stop when I asked. Then you had the nerve to tell me you “live pono.” You are an inconsiderate lout (look it up) and need to know you are not the only one in the world who matters. Grow up and show some manners and respect for others.

Illustration by Ron Pitts