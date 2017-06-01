Maui Time

Eh Brah: How dare you attack that cat at Kepaniwai Park!

Kepaniwai Park was beautiful today until I heard the sounds of voices commanding a dog to fight. I glanced around the wall and saw you sic your dog on a cat that was under the car. You then attacked the cat, hitting it brutally across the back with a bat sized branch. The cat still had the energy to head for a tree. You then punched the cat off the tree. Cheers were coming from your friends. We were ready to step in but you had two pit bulls trained for violence. You saw us witness your actions, grabbed your dog and yelled that you love animals and that the cat was attacking your dog. Brah, a cat is an animal, too. In the sanctuary of the park, so close to Iao Needle we could feel the pain of all that has gone before. Sending you Love and Healing.

Illustration: Ron Pitts

  • Pumpkin Spice

    Wow–another fine example of locals sharing their aloha! Oh, wait a minute–they’re busy crying about needing affordable housing (get a job instead of taking your pits out to run down terrorized feral cats) and whining about malihini (hey, brainless, the tourists aren’t the ones leaving junked cars on the side of the road, tossing used appliances into the gulches and letting their dogs run loose all over the island!). Jeez–your mother must be so proud of you!