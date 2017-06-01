Eh Brah: How dare you attack that cat at Kepaniwai Park!

Kepaniwai Park was beautiful today until I heard the sounds of voices commanding a dog to fight. I glanced around the wall and saw you sic your dog on a cat that was under the car. You then attacked the cat, hitting it brutally across the back with a bat sized branch. The cat still had the energy to head for a tree. You then punched the cat off the tree. Cheers were coming from your friends. We were ready to step in but you had two pit bulls trained for violence. You saw us witness your actions, grabbed your dog and yelled that you love animals and that the cat was attacking your dog. Brah, a cat is an animal, too. In the sanctuary of the park, so close to Iao Needle we could feel the pain of all that has gone before. Sending you Love and Healing.

Illustration: Ron Pitts