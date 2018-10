It’s one thing when a dysfunctional partner lies and attempts to make you look bad in public. It is another thing entirely when it is a leader at your place of worship! You’re supposed to be spiritual guides! But you made it so that one does not feel welcome and part of the family, and instead a burden, a problem child. I do not believe you can even begin to understand the trauma. Goodbye, and may God have mercy upon you.

Illustration by Ron Pitts