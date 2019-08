Eh distraught San Diego tourists who usually stay in Wailea and went to Honolua Bay for the first time, do you realize that the tons of sun-screened tourists that visit the bay are to blame for the horror you witnessed? To reverse the abomination of our reefs, less tourists are needed, so please be my guest and “don’t plan to return in the foreseeable future.” In fact, never return. Our coral reefs say Mahalo!

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts