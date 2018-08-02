Eh Brah! Go back to where there are other people like you with NO ALOHA!

To the old haole ladies swimming in the ocean at KAM 1: You have no business swimming up to me and calling me names! WHO DOES THAT? You think that it’s your beach just because you go everyday? You think you are entitled? You harassed me in front of my team, calling me “abusive” and other words I cannot type. You swam right up to me to just spew venom with your other friends like a couple of bullies who own the surf. You and your friends should be ashamed of how you act. Please go back to the mainland with the other haole women that act like you with NO ALOHA!!!

Illustration by Ron Pitts