WOW. Thanks guys for the most unprofessional job non-interview I have ever not had. Thanks also for having me come from Huelo to Kahului at 3:30am only to be treated as rudely as rude gets. Clearly you do no fact checking and base your hiring process on gossip. I know you are new to Maui. It’s painfully obvious. Get your act together because ain’t no sunshine when you’re wrong!

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts