Eh Brah: Get off the sidewalk!

Why do you sit on the sidewalk with your 20-something loser friends so people can’t get by? And why’d you scream, “I live here bitch!” when I asked why? Seriously, did you have to go on a rant that we could still hear when we were a block away? Why can’t you have aloha and be pono? “I live here” isn’t an answer and isn’t an excuse to be rude, crude and stupid. I live here, too–for longer than you’ve been alive–but it never occurred to me to use it as a rationale for bad behavior. Bet your mama would be proud.

Illustration: Ron Pitts