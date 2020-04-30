Eh Brah! E kala mai!

Illustration by Ron Pitts

After two round trips that took about six hours, I was walking out of Lowes with the plexiglass I had re-cut a second time to correct size and BOOM…a big gust of wind sent it right into the air above my head and it broke into pieces! You were so kind to stop backing out and assist me while I was cursing profusely at the situation, not you, out of utter frustration. It was just one of those days where nothing went right. To the well-dressed woman who offered her help, mahalo nui and e kala mai for my bad language. Aloha is not dead on the islands…

