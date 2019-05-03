Brah, you is one dummy yea? You in the old Toyota truck coming back from Kihei same time I was the other day. You must be severely lacking aloha to just jump in and outta both lanes twice right in front of me and not even one time saying sorry or thank you. You’re lucky other drivers including me was paying attention, otherwise the second time you cut in front of me would’ve resulted in me smashing my company van right up your ass, and then I would’ve loved seeing you trying to explain yourself to the police and my boss in O‘ahu! Damn, actually, next time please do cut me off again, things at work can get a little too mundane and I’d welcome some excitement! Don’t change a thing, dummy! Keep being you!

Illustration by Ron Pitts