Eh Brah! Don’t be stupid! Put out your campfire!

We were hiking La Perouse yesterday and saw some folks walking out with blankets, camping gear, etc. We smelled some campfire smoke going in and made a note. Then when we came back after a soak 3 hours later… still smelled the smoke! Investigated to see if the fire was close and noticed some red hot coals and a smoldering end of a big log close to all the kiawe trees. Super windy and as we know not much rain down in Makena. These folks had left a hot fire to the elements! Don’t need any fires to hurt the wildlife and start what would be a devastating fire. We put the fire out (it boiled the water btw) and left without any of our own water. Don’t be stupid, people…

Illustration by Ron Pitts