Eh Brah! Control your kids!

Please control your youth at the public open skate at the rink in Kihei! They are playing tag, skating the wrong way, running into skaters and not heeding any warning by experienced skaters like myself. And then, after colliding with me, sending me to the ground, they laugh – not even an apology. While I appreciate that the skating rink is run by volunteers, someone (maybe the adult in charge?) has to tell those racing hockey kids to stop treating the rink like their own personal playground. Someone is going to get really hurt if this continues.

Illustration: Ron Pitts