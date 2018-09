Baldwin beach “voted Maui’s #1 beach to bring your dog to take a sh*%!” And parents, bring your toddlers! Guaranteed they’ll get a taste! If you want to see the most condensed amount of dog sh*% from a vast array of breeds… Come to Baldwin beach!! If you don’t step, see, or smell dog sh*% that means some ignorant dog owner is actually picking up after their pet!

Illustration by Ron Pitts