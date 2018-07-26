Eh Brah! Bring back my shoes!

To the shoe thief with no soul who stole my soles: Go screw yourself! I got those red shoes on sale at a discount and they were brand new. I left them right in the car in the passenger side. I thought that was fine because this never happened before. You had to take the brand new red ones! I liked them and they were so comfy. I went to see the new Incredibles 2 movie while you stole the shoes from my car in the mall parking lot. I hope they break on you. But they won’t because they were quality, which is why I’m mad!